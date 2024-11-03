Dwayne Johnson Left Jeri Ryan A Hilarious Gift On The Star Trek: Voyager Set

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Tsunkatse" (February 9, 2000), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Tuvok (Tim Russ) are studying a nebula when they are kidnapped by a shady conman named Penk (Jeffrey Combs). Tuvok is injured in the kidnapping, and Penk refuses to offer him any medical treatment unless Seven does him a favor. It seems Penk is the mastermind behind a local mixed martial arts ring, and he wants Seven to get in the ring and fight his Champion. Seven reluctantly agrees, knowing her Borg implants make her a formidable fighter.

Seven is led into the ring and sees the Champion for the first time. In a fun bit of stunt casting, the Champion is played by Dwayne Johnson, back when he was still being credited as The Rock. Johnson, a pro wrestler, performed his own fighting, while Ryan relied on a talented stunt double. To make sure WWE fans were getting their money's worth, Johnson also performed The Rock Bottom, one of his signature wrestling moves at the time. Johnson was playing an alien, but the "Star Trek" makeup designers were careful to rely on the traditional "Star Trek weird forehead" philosophy of alien design, allowing his face to remain largely unobstructed. Not that The Rock's massive torso wouldn't have been recognized.

Johnson isn't the "final boss" of the episode, however, and Seven has her climactic fight with another character, a Hirogan hunter played by J.G. Herzler. His appearance was merely a fun little wink to wrestling fans. Indeed, "Tsunkatse" is a pretty silly episode all around, falling back on well-worn gladiatorial-arena-fight tropes without shame.

In 2020, Ryan spoke with Big Issue Magazine about shooting "Tsunkatse" with The Rock, and the special gift he left for her: a signed photo with the Rock's signature catchphrase. Ryan, however, didn't know who the Rock was at the time, so she was baffled by his message about something he was cooking.