6 Famous Actors You May Not Have Realized Were Guest Stars On Star Trek: Voyager

"Star Trek: Voyager" debuted on January 16, 1995, and was the first series on a brand-new Paramount-owned network, the UPN. Like the network, "Voyager" struggled quite a bit, famously floundering in the ratings and unable to secure the kind of cultural cache held by "Star Trek: The Next Generation," a series that had gone off the air in 1994. The premise was promising enough: a brand-new, super-advanced Starfleet vessel, the U.S.S. Voyager, was whisked clear across the galaxy by an ultra-powerful alien being searching for a mate. When the alien died, the Voyager was stranded in the Delta Quadrant, some 75 years away from Earth. Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) would guide her crew back home, using limited resources and unable to call Earth for backup.

Initially, the reaction was merely warm, with Trekkies focusing more attention on the contemporaneous episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." In early seasons, the "Voyager" showrunners tried to goose up ratings by including bikini beach segments, said to be a vital program on the ship's holodeck. It wouldn't be until the start of the show's fourth season that the character Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) was introduced. Dressed in a corset and a skintight catsuit, the former Borg character added a cheesecake element — as well as an android-like attitude — that viewers took to immediately. The series subsequently rearranged itself to be more about Seven.

Throughout, "Voyager" attracted numerous established stars to play bit parts on the show, including a few celebrities that only Trekkies would readily be able to tell you about. Indeed, on two occasions, known comedians played cool, terrifying villains on "Voyager." Oh yes, and a famous wrestler appeared before his big break in "The Mummy Returns."