How This Is Spinal Tap Helped Lauren Tom Land The Role Of Futurama's Amy

On "Futurama," the character of Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) works at Planet Express as an intern and as a student of Professor Farnsworth (Billy West). She's a fashion-obsessed rich girl, the daughter of ultra-wealthy parents, who sometimes resents her wealth, but wholly embraces access to it. She's also staggeringly intelligent and often helps the Professor with his wild inventions and bizarre quests. In the 2008 "Futurama" movie "The Beast With a Billion Backs," Amy married her longtime paramour Kif (Maurice LaMarche), an invertebrate salamander-like alien. In the most recent season of "Futurama," Amy and Kif are raising three children.

Lauren Tom plays Amy incredibly well, communicating her intelligence and her ditziness in equal measures. Her wealth sometimes disconnects her, and she's sometimes gullible, but she's still incredibly affable. Sample dialogue: "Fool me seven times, shame on you. Fool me eight or more times, shame on me." The ensemble would not be complete without her, and Tom has played the role since the start of the series.

At the Rhode Island Comic Con in March of 2023, Tom and the rest of the "Futurama" voice cast gathered to talk about the show and their characters. During the panel, Tom revealed that she managed to land her "Futurama" gig because of two simple things: she had a really loud, funny laugh that "Futurama" co-creator Matt Groening liked, and Groening was impressed that Tom just happened to be dating actor Mike McKean at the time of her audition. Groening was a fan of McKean's performance in the 1984 film "This Is Spinal Tap" — he played the British rocker David St. Hubbins — and Tom was vaunted by association.