One Futurama Actor's Improv Led To The Creation Of A Long-Running Character

The character of Reverend Lionel Preacherbot (Phil LaMarr) first appeared in the "Futurama" episode "Hell Is Other Robots" (May 16, 1999). In the episode, Bender (John DiMaggio) gets to go backstage at a Beastie Boys concert where he is introduced to "jacking on," a practice involving electricity-based narcotics. Bender soon becomes addicted, bottoms out, and within weeks is sleeping in the gutter. While rusted and intoxicated, Bender is approached by the Preacherbot about joining the Church of Robotology, an organization that can get him clean. Bender does indeed convert and swings hard into a pious life, becoming a hardcore proselytizer for Robotology.

There is, of course, a catch. Robotology believes that committing sin in life leads to Hell in death, and, because they are robots, they have actually built a physical Robot Hell — run by the Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta) — underneath New Jersey.

LaMarr plays the Preacherbot like a fiery old-fashioned Pentecostal preacher, shouting and raising his pincer hands to the sky declaring the good news of "The Lawd!" As it so happens, LaMarr, in the very early days of "Futurama," liked to improvize and noodle around in the recording booth, practicing random voices in an attempt to make his co-workers chortle. One of his random voices was a stock "preacher" character he would merely insert into the spaces in between playing Hermes Conrad, Ethan "Bubblegum" Tate, Antonio Calculon, Jr., Robot God, or any of the other many supporting characters LaMarr voices for the show.

At the London MCM Expo in 2011, LaMarr revealed that his just-for-fun Preacher voice was so beloved by show creators David X. Cohen and Matt Groening that they insisted he use it in "Futurama."