Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper Was A Box Office Bust, But Is It Better Than You Remember?

There was a point not all that long ago when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's star power was shining so bright that it truly felt like he could do no wrong. The WWE star had successfully gone from one of the most popular professional wrestlers ever to one of the biggest actors in the world. And in 2018, that fame caught up with him a bit when "Skyscraper" became a bit of a bust at the box office, largely because the movie tried to be as big as its star when the story at hand didn't really call for it. Now, five years later, it's tearing up the charts on Netflix's top 10.

For those who may need a refresher, "Skyscraper" was directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber ("We're the Millers") and was picked up by Universal Pictures. It's kind of a riff on "Die Hard" with a "bad guys show up at a bad building with bad intentions and one man must save the day" concept. But a concept like that doesn't necessarily call for a $125 million budget, which is getting into superhero movie territory. That said, The Rock is a big star, and that warranted a big budget.

Unfortunately for all involved, the film was released right in the heart of a busy summer moviegoing season and kind of got buried by other, bigger hits. "Skyscraper" wasn't exactly a flop, though it sure as heck wasn't the hit the studio was looking for. It's also very likely the reason why Johnson and Thurber's "Red Notice" went to Netflix and didn't stay at Universal. Somewhat ironically, Netflix is now benefiting from a Johnson/Thurber collaboration again as people are giving "Skyscraper" a second chance on the service.