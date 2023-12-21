Yes, Jason Alexander Played The Grim Reaper On The Twilight Zone

The second episode of the short-lived early 2000s "Twilight Zone" reboot stars the late Tyler Christopher ("General Hospital") as Dr. Jay Ferguson, a young emergency room doctor working a 39-hour shift whose life gets turned upside down when a man who tried to hang himself is brought into the hospital. He's played by Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld" fame, and when they ask him his name he replies "Death."

Dr. Ferguson assumes this man is delusional but when Death says he remembers the first person who ever died in the hospital, he looks up the factoid and discovers that yes, it's true. And he knows about everyone else who ever died there, as well as how Dr. Ferguson's mother died, and how that experience inspired him to become a doctor.

It takes most of the episode, but Dr. Ferguson eventually comes to believe that Death really is who he says he is. But Death is in a terrible place right now. He's been clinically depressed since the mid-1300s and wants to end his own existence. And now that he's realized he can't do that, he decides to do the next best thing.

He quits.