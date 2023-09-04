The Twilight Zone Was Robert Redford's Scariest Role ... Or Was It?

"Nothing in the Dark" is an episode from the third season of "The Twilight Zone," a classic horror anthology created by multiple Emmy Award-winning TV writer Rod Serling, who shot to stardom with his scripts for classic TV movies like "Patterns," "Requiem for a Heavyweight," and "The Comedian." It was an anthology series where every episode featured a new tale of the bizarre or supernatural, with episodes dedicated to terror, kindness, and everything in between ... just so long as it was weird and, usually, pretty ironic.

The episode stars Gladys Cooper — the co-star of classic films like "Rebecca, "The Song of Bernadette," and "My Fair Lady" — as Wanda, an elderly woman residing alone in a ramshackle tenement, who lives in absolute terror of going outside. When a young police officer is shot outside of her front door, she's forced to confront her fears or let him die, and after a fraught few minutes, she decides to bring the young man inside, where she tends to him and explains what she's so afraid of.

His name is "Mr. Death," and she's been able to see him all her life. He appears as different people, and when he touches you, you perish forever. And Wanda knows that if she never goes outside and meets anyone, he'll never be able to take her. But with the police officer in her house, and a demolition man (R.G. Armstrong) who wants to raze the building trying to bust down her door, she's left herself vulnerable for the first time in her life.

She's welcomed Mr. Death into her house. He was the police officer the whole time, and he's played by a young Robert Redford.