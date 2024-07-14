Data Had An Entirely Different Backstory Planned Before Star Trek's Datalore

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Datalore" (January 18, 1988), the Enterprise-D is called to a distant colony where the android Data (Brent Spiner) was found years earlier. When Data was first discovered, he had no memories, although he knew he was constructed by a rogue genius named Dr. Noonien Soong. Soong was blackballed from the scientific community many decades earlier and had to retire to a distant colony to continue his work. Back when Data was discovered, by a starship called the U.S.S. Tripoli, the colony had been destroyed and Soong was missing, presumed dead. Data had no memories of what happened.

In "Datalore," the Enterprise found something else surviving among the rubble. Pieces of a second android, identical to Data, were found in a previously sealed area. Data and the Enterprise engineers reassemble it and find that it is Lore (also Spiner), another Soong android. Lore, unlike Data, is passionately emotional, and even a little sarcastic. He claims to be the secondary Soong model after Data proved to be imperfect. Data is keen to learn more about his origins from Lore.

Perhaps predictably, Lore turns out to be a liar and a villain. He was long in league with a massive crystalline entity that ate planets and lured the creature to his colony to eat up his human counterparts. He aimed to supplant Data and punish him for "dad always like you best" reasons. All Trekkies know Data's origin.

According to Larry Nemecek's invaluable sourcebook "The Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion," however, Data's origins used to be far different. During the early development of "Next Generation," Data was to have been built by an unknown race of space aliens.