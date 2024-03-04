Why Star Trek's Romulans Looked So Different When They Returned In The Next Generation

The first appearance of the Romulans on "Star Trek" came in the episode "Balance of Terror" (December 15, 1966), wherein the U.S.S. Enterprise faced off against a mysterious Romulan Bird-of-Prey. It was said in the episode that the Federation and the Romulans had previously fought a war, but, thanks to primitive communication technology, had never laid eyes on each other. After managing to hack into the Romulan computers, the crew of the Enterprise was able to spy on their enemies for the first time, finding that they looked a lot like Vulcans. The Romulan Commander (Mark Lenard) merely sported angled eyebrows and pointed ears, very much like Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

In a later episode called "The Enterprise Incident" (September 27, 1968), Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock find themselves on board a Romulan Bird-of-Prey facing off against a new Romulan Commander (Joanne Linville). It was the first time a human and a Romulan were depicted in the same room face-to-face. Romulans, we learn, are a strict, secretive, and dastardly Empire, and are exceptionally good at tactics and subterfuge. They remained a notable antagonist throughout "Star Trek" from then on.

The first time audiences saw Romulans on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was in the episode "The Neutral Zone" (May 16, 1988), and they looked noticeably different. They now had larger ear points and raised ridged foreheads. The decision for the change, it seems, was not merely a matter of advanced makeup techniques. According to Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdman's book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," makeup designer Michael Westmore aimed specifically to make the Romulans look more threatening.