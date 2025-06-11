5 Essential Game Of Thrones Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

In the first two seasons of "Game of Thrones," Daenerys Targaryen — the apparent last member of an ancient Westerosi royal family played by Emilia Clarke — has to overcome some significant hurdles before she can even imagine crossing the Narrow Sea to finally retake the Iron Throne for herself and her family name. (Daenerys is the daughter of the infamous Mad King Aerys, who was killed by Jaime Lannister and whose death paved the way for Robert to become king.) In season 1, she falls in love with her husband by arranged marriage Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) against all odds, only to watch him die. (At least she rises from his funeral pyre with three baby dragons attached to her naked body.) Season 2 sees Daenerys wandering through Qarth and getting bamboozled by sorcerers, but after she pilfers quite a lot of gold and buys some ships, she's off to the proverbial races in season 3.

That's why the fourth episode of that season, "And Now His Watch is Ended," is so important. Yes, other stuff happens in this hour — Sansa's future is being determined by the meddling Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish (Aidan Gillen), a captive Jaime is grappling with the fact that his sword hand has been severed, and Stark siblings Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are running around in the North — but the vital thing here is Daenerys. In the slave city of Astapor, Daenerys has agreed to trade her largest dragon, Drogon, to a vile master named Kraznys mo Nakloz (Dan Hildebrand) in exchange for his massive Unsullied army.

But Kraznys has no idea what he's dealing with.

After telling him she'll also take his handmaiden, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Daenerys takes the whip that controls the army and orders Drogon to barbeque Kraznys before demanding that the Unsullied kill any masters they see. Daenerys does offer the men (and, by extension, Missandei) the option to become fully free men but asks that they follow her, and within moments, they're beating their spears on the ground to show their support. It's a powerful moment for this fledgling, would-be monarch ... and it's also an indicator of things to come when it comes to Daenerys' cunning, but also her utter ruthlessness.