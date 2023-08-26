Game Of Thrones' Jaime And Ned Showdown Nearly Killed Several Stuntmen

Across the eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," there are many moments that are infuriating, most of them intentional. These are the acts of violence and injustice done to characters we love that make us connect even more to those particular characters. In season 1, the major instance of this is when the newly minted king Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) orders the beheading of Ned Stark (Sean Bean). It's a moment that changed not just "Game of Thrones" but television drama as a whole forever. What's interesting about the moment, though, is that it was actually an inevitability that we just wanted to tell ourselves wasn't going to happen.

A few episodes before that, in the appropriately titled fifth episode, "The Wolf and the Lion," there was a moment I'd argue was even more infuriating. Ned and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) have a duel, and as the two men are fighting, one of Jaime's men completely blindsides Ned and stabs him in the leg with a spear, incapacitating him. You know how much of a punk move this is because even Jaime is disgusted by the dishonor of it and punches the guard in the face. Plus, it just abruptly ends what was a pretty good sword fight, so that's disrespectful to action filmmaking.

Not only does this scene drastically alter the trajectory of Ned Stark, but the filming of the scene itself nearly altered the lives of several of the performers in the scene in real life. Scenes with stunts always have their fair share of risks, but sometimes it's only when the major stunts have passed that the true dangers unexpectedly rear their head. In this case, it was because of a horse.