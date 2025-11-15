Foundation's Showrunner Sold Apple On The Isaac Asimov Adaptation With A Single Sentence

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple TV's "Foundation" series hit a new gear in season 3. Even with showrunner David S. Goyer gone, the upcoming season 4 will be exciting as the stories of the First and Second Foundations officially pull away from the smouldering ruins of the leaderless Galactic Empire and begin to chart their own destiny in a much wider galaxy. It's wild to think, three seasons in, that this show started with a single sentence pitch. And yet, according to Goyer, that's what happened (though it's a bit of a tongue-in-cheek comment, to be fair). Here's how the mastermind behind the brilliant bit of sci-fi explained the genesis of the show in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"Apple asked me if I could pitch it in one sentence [...] They sort of asked it laughingly."

Here was his response:

"It's a 1,000-year chess game between Hari Seldon and the Empire, and all the characters in between are the pawns, but some of the pawns over the course of this saga end up becoming kings and queens."

Yep. That pretty much sums the whole thing up. Sure, there are some important additional details in there, like the mathematical prediction of mass human behavior through psychohistory and the Jedi-like power of mentalics, but by and large, the whole story is one giant chess game. Easy pitch. The problem that faced Goyer (and countless others before him who thought about adapting this classic sci-fi story) was the execution.