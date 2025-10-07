20 Best TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

"Abbott Elementary" has already proven to be one of the few great comedies to come out of network television in recent years. The fact that it shows no signs of slowing down in its fourth season is a testament to how good the ABC series' writing staff is at depicting the hilarious trials and tribulations of a public school in Philadelphia.

This season included some surprising developments that helped make it another stellar round of episodes. First and foremost, the firing of Ava Coleman (Janelle James) as Abbott's principal was quite the shake-up towards the end of the season. Watching Ava step up to not only help the rest of the schools in her community but also selflessly take the blame in order to spare her colleagues from being punished for their dealings with the nearby golf course was a lovely development for the typically selfish character.

Meanwhile, despite Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) having made their romance official, they had some delightfully entertaining hurdles to overcome as a couple, such as having far too specific of a Halloween couples costume, spending their first Christmas together, and Gregory telling Janine that he loves her. They just get more and more adorable as the show goes on.

Besides that, the rest of the outstanding "Abbott Elementary" ensemble is still as reliable and funny as ever, and they even got help from a crossover with "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which was another highlight this season. Here's to hoping the show can keep this momentum going as it heads into season 5. (Ethan Anderton)