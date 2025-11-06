Netflix Is Finally Streaming A Star-Studded Miniseries That American History Fans Have To Watch

Movies and TV shows about U.S. history can sometimes be a little dull, their sharper edges rounded off so they might be safe enough to show in a high school classroom, but there's a new Netflix miniseries that is anything but safe and stodgy. "Death By Lightning" tells the story of James Garfield, the 20th president of the United States, and the obsessive fan who killed him, Charles Guiteau. Starring Michael Shannon as Garfield and Matthew Macfadyen as Guiteau, "Death by Lightning" is not your average history lesson, offering a humorous and rather adult view of 1880s American politics. Heck, the limited series starts with a couple of guys finding Guiteau's brain in a jar in a storage room and asking, "Who the f*** is Charles Guiteau?" The irreverence is baked in from the jump. Period pieces can be tricky, but this one seems to get the tone just right.

Created by "I Think We're Alone Now" writer Mike Makowsky and based on the 2011 book "Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President," "Death by Lightning" is four episodes of brilliantly crafted historical storytelling with excellent production values and an even better cast. Joining Shannon and Macfadyen are Betty Gilpin as First Lady Lucretia Garfield, Bradley Whitford as politician James Blaine, Nick Offerman as President Chester A. Arthur (who succeeded Garfield), and Shea Whigham as lawyer and politician Roscoe Conkling. Together, they reveal the true story behind one of U.S. history's wildest moments, and it's one many Americans know almost nothing about.