Matthew Macfadyen Has Found The Perfect Role (And Perfect Real-Life Weirdo) To Follow Succession
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jesse Armstrong's "Succession" is a wincingly hilarious dark comedy about some of the worst people on Earth repeatedly stabbing each other in the back as they scheme to become the heir-apparent to a massive media empire. That they're all family members only makes their deviousness all the more pathetic. The running joke of the show is that none of these people possess the steely cunning of the company's aging honcho, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), and no one knows this better than Logan himself.
Of the potential successors, there wasn't a more hapless figure than the dark horse, not-really-in-the-running Tom Wambsgans. Matthew Macfadyen won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Shiv Roy's (Sarah Snook) bumbling, hateful husband, whose station in the family is improved when he becomes the acerbic mentor of Nicholas Braun's Greg Hirsch (whose own profound ineptitude makes Tom look like an expert in the business universe). Nevertheless, Tom is an empty suit trapped in a mostly-loveless marriage that seems forever on the verge of ending. When he's made the head of the company's amusement park and cruise division, there is every indication that his ascent, such as it was, has ended. This doesn't stop Tom from clumsily working angles and making a spectacular ass out of himself, but, in the end, his loyalty to the brand and utter lack of shame earns him the keys to the Roy kingdom.
Macfadyen is a versatile actor, but the man plays losers like Itzhak Perlman works a Stradivarius. And, judging from the just-released trailer, he might be on the verge of performing his masterpiece in the upcoming Netflix miniseries, "Death by Lightning," as Charles Giteau, a deluded, lifelong joke of a man whose desire for some kind of prominence drove him to shoot President James A. Garfield in 1881.
Death by Lightning promises more humiliation for Matthew Macfadyen
Based on the nonfiction book "Destiny of the Republic" by Candice Millard, "Death by Lightning" is a four-part miniseries that will delve into the lives of Garfield (Michael Shannon) and Giteau (Mcfadyen) as their lives bizarrely dovetail to a moment of violence that ultimately led to Garfield's death (which, according to many historians, would've been easily preventable via sanitary medical care). Like Tom, Giteau was obsessed with mattering to powerful people, but his life went soaring off the rails when he failed to gain acceptance to University of Michigan, where he hoped to get a law degree.
Giteau's father strenuously encouraged him to join the Oneida Community in New York, a religious cult that, among its many absurd tenets, promoted group marriage and male sexual continence (i.e. sexual congress sans ejaculation). Desperate for approval, Giteau worshipped Oneida's founder, John Humphrey Noyes, but the majority of the community found him tiresome (nicknaming him Charles Gitout). When he turned against Noyes, his own father lost faith in him.
Giteau then relocated to Chicago, where he practiced law poorly. After withholding funds from clients, he fled to New York, becoming active in the Republican political scene. It was around this time that he developed a messianic complex; he believed he was following a divine path and inflated his contributions to pivotal moments in the United States. When Garfield was elected, he considered himself vital to the dark horse candidate's victory and sought a consulship in Paris.
As you can see from the trailer, there are numerous political players in this drama, including master thespian Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester A. Arthur, a man of low character who ascended to the Oval Office after Garfield's death. "Death by Lightning" promises loads of acting fireworks, but Macfadyen playing the Wambsgams that wasn't looks particularly enticing.
"Death by Lightning" begins streaming on November 6, 2025, on Netflix.