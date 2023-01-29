Nick Offerman Had 'Visible Nerves' When It Came To Getting His The Last Of Us Character Right [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for HBO's "The Last of Us" and the video game series of the same name.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have lovingly adapted "The Last of Us" into a stunning, emotionally resonant story about isolation and companionship in the face of the world coming to an end. Managing to fulfill the dual roles of honoring the source material and taking artistic liberties that significantly improve upon existing storylines, HBO's "The Last of Us" has been consistently edging towards near-perfection with each episode. With episode 3, the series recontextualizes the fates of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) while fleshing out the nuances of their life together in beautiful and heartbreaking ways.

Although the events of this episode significantly alter canon, it does so in a way that is loyal to the essence of these two characters, to the point that their absence haunts us even after the credits roll. To be able to evoke such strong, authentic emotions for two people whose entire lives unravel over a single episode is no small feat — especially with the looming anxiety of doing justice to Bill, who is a complex but beloved character from the games. As per series cinematographer Eben Bolter, Offerman experienced "a great deal of nervousness" while slipping into the shoes of the guarded survivalist, who gradually opens up to the love of a man who makes him feel safe enough to feel vulnerable in a hellish world.

Here's how Bolter perceived the scenes involving Offerman while being present on the set of "The Last of Us."