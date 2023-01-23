How The Last Of Us Cinematographer Avoided HBO's Too-Dark Curse [Exclusive]

The team behind "The Last of Us" took inspiration from these natural light sources, but still had to create a set that would mimic them without being beholden to sudden weather changes while filming in extreme conditions, including in Alberta, Canada. The question, according to Bolter, was: "How can we create a environment that feels completely real, feels like we just walked and this is how it happened to be, and yet is completely controlled so we can shoot in it all day long and it's not going to be changing all day?"

"I knew as long as I had a hard backlight and a really soft, subtle toplight," Bolter said of one particularly tough-to-shoot night-time sequence in episode five, "it's always going to feel dark and moonlit, but we're always going to have definition to be able to see what's happening and see the characters." If "The Last Of Us" successfully avoids the pitfalls of the severely underlit shows before it (I will say, it looks great on my screeners), it'll be because of the amount of careful preparation and case-by-case problem-solving that seems to have gone into some truly tricky lighting setups. "Talking about, 'How dark is too dark?' is really a subjective thing," Bolter admitted, "But we did want to present a moonlight that objectively you could see what's happening. That was important to us."

"The Last of Us" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max.