As Many As 200 Cinematographers Were In The Running To Work On The Last Of Us [Exclusive]

Over the years, Bolter kept "The Last of Us" in mind as his ideal job. "Maisie, if you get this, sort me out," he remembers telling actress Maisie Williams, with whom he had worked on the Netflix film "iBoy" and the short "Stealing Silver," when her name was rumored to be attached to an earlier adaptation. He also considered Mazin a dream collaborator after his acclaimed project "Chernobyl," which Bolter calls a masterpiece. "So then when it was announced that it was 'The Last of Us' and Craig Mazin, I actually got a flurry of text messages from friends saying, 'Your dream job has just been announced.'"

Bolter, of course, landed the gig and became one vital piece of the years-long puzzle that was bringing "The Last of Us" to life on television. Fans of Neil Druckmann's games — myself included — have eagerly sought out behind-the-scenes tidbits from the series, reading interviews like runes to try to divine whether or not the team behind the show loves it as much as we do and will pull the whole thing off. To that end, it's heartening to hear that Mazin and Druckmann, who co-created the show, were clearly as deeply invested in finding the right filmmakers to bring the vivid scope of this world to life from behind the camera as they were in finding the right people to put in front of it.

We won't have to guess about whether or not "The Last of Us" will get it all right anymore, though, because the series is finally here. New episodes of the show air on Sundays at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.