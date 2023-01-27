The Last Of Us Season 2 Is Officially Happening At HBO
It's official: HBO's "The Last of Us" is returning for a second season. The network shared the news via a press release this morning, just two weeks into the highly-anticipated series' first season run.
The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led show has already put up massive numbers for HBO, with the second-largest debut the network has seen in a decade (behind "House of the Dragon"). By now, the show's pilot has reached over 22 million viewers, and its second episode saw the biggest viewership growth of any original drama in HBO history.
The love for "The Last of Us" hasn't exactly been a surprise; the 2013 Naughty Dog game of the same name was lauded as one of the best games of all time upon its release, and its sequel, "The Last of Us: Part II," is widely cited as among the most-awarded video games in history. Now, fans will get to see that second game come to life, as the show has a green light to continue on past an initial season that spans the first game's story.
Brace yourself for The Last of Us: Part II on screen
As a fan of both versions of "The Last of Us," I'm as apprehensive about this news as I am excited, and I know I won't be the only one. "The Last of Us: Part II" is a grueling game that's full of emotionally painful moments that make the first outing look like a cakewalk. It's also no doubt a complex game to adapt for screen, full of massive set pieces and multiple perspectives, not to mention a time jump that ages major characters considerably.
But if anyone can pull it off, it's surely game creator Neil Druckmann and his HBO show co-creator Craig Mazin. Druckmann shared a statement about the renewal, saying, "I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey." He continued, adding, "The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."
While the official release doesn't explicitly state that the show's second season will cover the second game, Druckmann and Mazin have been clear in the past about not wanting to overindulge in additional material for the TV show. In a recent profile for The Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann said, "We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games." Whether or not that will eventually entail a third game remains to be seen, but for now, game fans can rest easy (or not, given the material) knowing we'll get to see Joel and Ellie's story continue for a second season.