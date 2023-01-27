The Last Of Us Season 2 Is Officially Happening At HBO

It's official: HBO's "The Last of Us" is returning for a second season. The network shared the news via a press release this morning, just two weeks into the highly-anticipated series' first season run.

The Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led show has already put up massive numbers for HBO, with the second-largest debut the network has seen in a decade (behind "House of the Dragon"). By now, the show's pilot has reached over 22 million viewers, and its second episode saw the biggest viewership growth of any original drama in HBO history.

The love for "The Last of Us" hasn't exactly been a surprise; the 2013 Naughty Dog game of the same name was lauded as one of the best games of all time upon its release, and its sequel, "The Last of Us: Part II," is widely cited as among the most-awarded video games in history. Now, fans will get to see that second game come to life, as the show has a green light to continue on past an initial season that spans the first game's story.