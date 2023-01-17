The Last Of Us Is HBO's Second-Biggest Premiere In Over A Decade

Early though it may be in the show's run, it looks like "The Last of Us" is going to be a home run for HBO. That is, at least according to the early viewership numbers for the series based on the wildly popular video game of the same name, as the show notched one of the network's best debuts in over a decade. Per a press release, the debut of the much-anticipated series drew in 4.7 million viewers, accounting for both HBO and HBO Max viewership.

The last time a new series did numbers in that same ballpark was "Boardwalk Empire" in 2010, which drew 4.81 million viewers at the time. Though it's worth noting, there was far less competition in the streaming space 13 years ago, and viewers had fewer options. So the fact that "The Last of Us" got closer to that in 2023 is downright impressive. The only better premiere numbers put up by HBO since 2010 were for "House of the Dragon," which notched just shy of 10 million viewers when it premiered. But given that "Game of Thrones" was one of the most beloved and popular shows of all time, it's not quite a fair comparison. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & HBO Max Content, said the following in a statement: