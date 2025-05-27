Every Season Of Succession, Ranked

Whenever I tell people they should watch "Succession," they say that they had trouble getting past the pilot because all of the characters are so insufferable; even Kieran Culkin has said something to that effect. "As we were shooting, I was like, 'I might not watch it, this isn't for me.' And then something clicked," Culkin told the Los Angeles Times. "The first few episodes, they're good, there's quality there, but I just don't care about the characters. And somehow after a few episodes, I started to care." If you can stick it out, though, you'll be richly rewarded.

Yes, the pilot is a little janky and even off-putting (plus, you'll have to make yourself forget that Roman has a wife and kids in said pilot that disappear immediately afterwards), but as season 1 progresses, you get a sense of every single character's pathos and damage ... and you also realize that the show has an incredible (if dark) sense of humor. Kendall, who tries to force his powerful father out of the CEO position by force, is ultimately fired from Waystar — along with some supporters, although Kendall swiftly sues his own father in return — and we learn some genuinely distressing things about the Roy family, including that Logan was abused by his father as a child. (In one of the show's most sobering scenes, a befuddled and confused Logan, whose illness is affecting him more than he'll admit, slaps Kendall's son at a Thanksgiving celebration.)

Season 1 builds to a truly incredible point, though, when all is said and done. As everyone prepares for Shiv and Tom's wedding in England (including Logan, who almost doesn't bother to show up, and Caroline, the domineering mother of Kendall, Roman, and Shiv played by Harriet Walter), Tom and his coterie of debauched gentlemen have a truly weird bachelor party in Budapest, and Kendall, struggling with his addiction, goes overboard at the wedding itself. While Shiv is tucked away in her private quarters already requesting an open marriage from her new husband, Kendall is in a car with one of the party's waiters on a mission to find more drugs; when the two crash, Kendall leaves the server to die. His father, predictably, saves him by covering up the death entirely and sending him to rehab, which is where we find Kendall at the beginning of season 2. Kendall also has to agree to stop trying to take over the company from his father, because in the Roy family, arrangements always come with serious strings attached.