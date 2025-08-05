The 15 Best Period Piece Movies All Time, Ranked

In 2010, Steve Martin, the best Oscars host of all time, wrapped up proceedings for that year's Academy Awards ceremony with a thought-provoking quip: "Ladies and gentlemen, the show is so long that 'Avatar' now takes place in the past." Mandatory Oscar self-castigation aside, it was a playful commentary on the fluidity of cinematic time, and of our own real-life time by extension: The past is ever bigger, the future is never so. Even the "Back to the Future" movies are now technically 100% set in the past.

This list speaks to that fluidity: As you scroll down this ranking of the 15 greatest period pieces in film history, you will find that some of the movies on it are older altogether than the distant pasts of other entries. Cinema has never stopped looking back, to frequently moving, eye-opening, and exhilarating effect; let us then follow suit and look back on cinema's history of depicting history.