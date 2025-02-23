The 10 Best Oscars Hosts Of All Time, Ranked

It is often said that hosting the Oscars is the toughest, most thankless gig in the entertainment industry. You have to keep tabs on a three-plus-hour show. Your jokes have to please hundreds of millions of viewers while alienating none. Everyone will be tired of your face by the halfway point, and your crowd is the most antsy and self-conscious bunch of people in the world. The reviews will be bad no matter what, and even if you manage do a good job, your career basically stays the same. If you enrage the wrong audience member, your career could be over. Come to think of it, it's something of a miracle that anyone manages to do a good job hosting the Oscars — let alone a great one.

Sure enough, though, there have been some great Oscars ceremony hosts. Out of the Academy Awards' 96 ceremonies presented since the first-ever Oscars in 1929, a total of 72 have been broadcast on TV, and out of those, a total of 66 have had at least one host. The masters of ceremonies have ranged from actors to filmmakers to singers to comedians, and several across the decades have managed to put their particular talents — whether for joke delivery, improv, singing and dancing, smooth talk, or performance art — in service of entertaining, glamorous, even breezy shows, figuring out shrewd ways to chill stars out, keep laughs coming, put on the ritz, address public relations elephants in the room, and make cases for the fun and the importance of cinema.

So who are the most impressive Oscars hosts? Ranked by talent, consistency, and understanding of the assignment, here are the 10 best Oscar hosts of all time.