The Celebrity Who Has Hosted The Oscars The Most Times

In many ways, Bob Hope set the standard for what an Oscars host should be like, both for the audience of A-Listers in the room as well as the vast audience watching around the world. There's the monologue at the outset, along with playful ribbing of the various films and performers up for awards. Hope was also guaranteed to make a handful of jokes about the length of the ceremony itself (a bit that has arguably become a bit more tired over time), at the same time managing to never feel like he was being too nasty or mean to anyone involved. Certainly not every future host got that memo, such as when Seth McFarlane hosted in 2013 and performed a song about the various women who have disrobed to show off their naked bodies in previous roles. But Hope managed to establish what an overall awards-show host should be by his continued hosting of the Oscars through the advent of television in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

For the younger generations, though, it was Billy Crystal (who has hosted the show nine times across a few decades) who took the baton from Hope creatively and expanded it. More modern hosts, including O'Brien when he's hosted the Emmys, like to do riffs on the nominated efforts themselves, sometimes inserting themselves into actual clips. And that really started with Crystal, partly because the technology may not have existed when Hope was hosting the Oscars decades before. If O'Brien's own awards-show history is any evidence, he may eschew that specific gag. When he hosted the Emmys in 2006, though he did pop up in the worlds of shows like "Lost," "House," and "The Office," it wasn't as if he appeared in pre-existing scenes; instead, he filmed new bits with the actors from those shows on their respective sets. The truest indication may come from another bit he did at the same Emmys featuring a different iconic comedian named Bob — namely, when he trotted out Bob Newhart in an enclosed glass box and said that if the show didn't end by a certain time, Newhart would die because of the limited amount of air in the box. It's edgier than the material Hope worked with back in the day, but still feels like a natural growth of similar comedy.