2025 Oscar Nominations Announced: Here's The Complete List Of Nominees
The 2025 Oscar nominations are here and, as usual, it's the standard blend of the surprising and the expected, the infuriating and the gratifying. All movie fans have a strange relationship with the Academy Awards — an institution that gets it wrong as often as it gets it right — but there's no denying the adrenaline charge the accompanies seeing what gets nominated and what gets left out in the cold. These are the conversation-starters that power us through the early months of every year, whether we like or not.
So here we are: the complete list of nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards. Start those conversations.
The complete list of 2025 Oscar nominations
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Director
Sean Baker, "Anora
Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
Karla Sofìa Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
Mikey Madison, "Anora"
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Perez"
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best International Feature
I'm Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
El Mal, "Emilia Pérez"
The Journey, "The Six Triple Eight"
Like a Bird, "Sing Sing"
Mi Camino, "Emilia Pérez"
Never Too Late, "Elton John: Never Too Late"
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Animated Short Film
"Beautiful Men"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress"
"Magic Candies"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yucki"
Best Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra