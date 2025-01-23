2025 Oscar Nominations Announced: Here's The Complete List Of Nominees

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora

Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"

James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"

Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"

Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofìa Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"

Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Perez"

Best Adapted Screenplay



A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, "Emilia Pérez"

The Journey, "The Six Triple Eight"

Like a Bird, "Sing Sing"

Mi Camino, "Emilia Pérez"

Never Too Late, "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

"Beautiful Men"

"In the Shadow of the Cypress"

"Magic Candies"

"Wander to Wonder"

"Yucki"

Best Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra