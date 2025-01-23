News Movie News

2025 Oscar Nominations Announced: Here's The Complete List Of Nominees

Neon
By Jacob Hall

The 2025 Oscar nominations are here and, as usual, it's the standard blend of the surprising and the expected, the infuriating and the gratifying. All movie fans have a strange relationship with the Academy Awards — an institution that gets it wrong as often as it gets it right — but there's no denying the adrenaline charge the accompanies seeing what gets nominated and what gets left out in the cold. These are the conversation-starters that power us through the early months of every year, whether we like or not. 

So here we are: the complete list of nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards. Start those conversations. 

The complete list of 2025 Oscar nominations

Universal

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, "Anora
Brady Corbet, "The Brutalist"
James Mangold, "A Complete Unknown"
Jacques Audiard, "Emilia Pérez"
Coralie Fargeat, "The Substance"

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"
Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"
Karla Sofìa Gascón, "Emilia Pérez"
Mikey Madison, "Anora"
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Fernanda Torres, "I'm Still Here"

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, "Anora"
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked"
Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Perez"

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best International Feature

I'm Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup D'Etat
Sugarcane

Best Film Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Perez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Perez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

El Mal, "Emilia Pérez"
The Journey, "The Six Triple Eight"
Like a Bird, "Sing Sing"
Mi Camino, "Emilia Pérez"
Never Too Late, "Elton John: Never Too Late"

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best Animated Short Film
"Beautiful Men"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress"
"Magic Candies"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yucki"

Best Live-Action Short Film

A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Recommended