5 Fascinating Facts About The First-Ever Oscars

The very first Academy Awards were held on May 16, 1929, in the Blossom Room of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Douglas Fairbanks, one of the biggest stars of his time, presented every single one of the awards. Right away, the timing was a little off, as the Oscars didn't adhere to specific calendar years for their awards. Instead, the awards were given to all the films released between August 1, 1927, and July 31, 1928.

The Academy continued with the "straddle" schedule for its first five years, considering a "release year" to be August 1 to July 31. Perhaps wanting to keep things a little cleaner, the Academy expanded the year of the 6th Academy Awards, which considered all the films released from August 1, 1932, all the way to December 31, 1933. The 7th Oscars (1934, the year "It Happened One Night" won Best Picture) was the first Oscars to finally measure by a proper calendar year. The Awards have been following that pattern ever since.

2025 will mark the 97th Oscars ceremony, and it's been a wild near-century of American film. Numerous categories have been introduced and dropped, and new eligibility rules are always being invented, causing a frustrating taxonomy scramble in audiences' minds. We have seen the rise of concepts like "Oscar buzz," "snubs," and honed our understanding of red carpet protocol. Hollywood's film release schedule has been completely altered to match the perceived whims of Oscar voters; so-called "prestige" pictures are typically released at the end of a calendar year, as to keep them fresher in people's minds. We've even seen the rise of "Oscar bait," a type of high-profile Hollywood drama whose making appears to be motivated by the need to win awards more than any sense of art or personal passion. The Oscars, in short, completely reshaped Hollywood.

Hence, it's valuable to look back to the very first Oscars and note the major differences between then and now.