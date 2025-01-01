The Oscar Season, Explained

On May 16, 1929, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the first Academy Awards ceremony was held. William A. Wellman's war film "Wings" was declared the year's Outstanding Picture, while Best Unique and Artistic Picture went to F.W. Murnau's masterpiece "Sunrise." There were two Best Director trophies handed out that night, one for drama (to Frank Borzage for "7th Heaven") and another for comedy (Lewis Milestone for "Two Arabian Nights"). There were only two performance awards: Best Actor went to Emil Jannings for "The Last Command," while Janet Gaynor claimed Best Actress for three movies ("7th Heaven," "Sunrise," and "Street Angel"). The ceremony was held without pomp or suspense: it lasted 15 minutes and the winners were known well in advance. The razzle-dazzle was reserved for the afterparty.

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) opted to broadcast the ceremony via radio in 1930, they fairly rapidly became of interest to a movie-mad public that was captivated by the advent of "talkies" and enamored of matinee idols. At a certain point, the awards became known as "Oscars," with everyone from AMPAS president/librarian Margaret Herrick to Bette Davis taking credit for the nickname. By the time the ceremony was televised for the first time in 1953, movie lovers the world over were enthralled by the idea of a yearly shindig that pitted some of the world's biggest films and stars against each other in pursuit of awards voted on by their peers. Tens of millions of people watched the Oscars annually (with the 1998 broadcast dominated by "Titanic" still standing as the most-viewed ceremony ever), even though the length of the event could be punishing (none more so than the four-hours-and-23-minute marathon in 2002).

We may live in a very different entertainment environment nowadays, but the Academy Awards still generate a good deal of excitement outside of the film industry. They don't move the box office needle quite like they used to (largely because movies just don't stay in theaters all that long anymore), but people still perk up when the nominations are announced in January, and at least pay attention to who triumphs on Oscar night (which is typically on a Sunday in March). More plugged-in film fans begin following the Oscar race much earlier than this; they keep tabs on speculation from Oscar columnists/bloggers and wonder excitedly if this might be the year a superhero blockbuster finally takes home Best Picture.

We call this Oscar season, and it is a lucrative industry unto itself. How does it work, and who benefits aside from folks in contention for a trophy? I've covered the season as a journalist on and off for over 20 years, and have been following it since I was a child. Here's what I've learned over that time.