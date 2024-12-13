Watch A Car Chase Shootout From Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera

It's been six years since Christian Gudegast's "Den of Thieves" first unleashed 'Big Nick' O'Brien (Gerard Butler) — the original gangster cop who eats donuts off the ground and busts heists afterward — to the masses. The booze-soaked, nicotine-stained, "Heat"-inspired actioner is a masterclass in pure cinematic machismo that proves why Butler is the king of trash cinema (and I mean that as a compliment). The sequel, "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera," can't come soon enough. In the meantime, /Film is pleased to share this exclusive clip of Nick and his pals in action.

The trailer for "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" already teased more action and mayhem, but this scene highlights how much danger the film's characters will find themselves in when the proverbial poop hits the fan during a car chase. In it, Nick, Donnie Wilson (O'Shea Jackson), and their pal Slavko (Salvatore Esposito) speed through the streets while engaged in a machine gun fight with assassins in two other vehicles. Bullets penetrate windows and ricochet off bonnets like hailstones, and our heroes narrowly avoid meeting their makers on a couple of occasions.

It's an intense scene that delivers the glorious carnage that the trash king's followers hope to see in "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera." Furthermore, it highlights the strange new bedfellows alliance between Nick and Donnie following the events of the first film.