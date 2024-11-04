The Best Portrayal Of A Corrupt President Came In An Unlikely Comedy

Tricky Dicky is a now notorious figure, but the smartest thing Hedaya does in "Dick" is refusing to treat him like a criminal mastermind. Richard Nixon was a walking punchline even before the Watergate scandal, with his marble-mouthed words swallowed up by his loose jowls, visible paranoia when met with the slightest push-back, and a less-than-secret penchant for dabbling in alcohol and sleeping pills. Yeah, the dude sucked, but he was also a big enough clown to get busted. "Dick" plays up the fact Nixon was disappointed that his dog Checkers doesn't seem to like him very much (something the man genuinely did worry about, as revealed by his secret tapes). Nixon was pompous but he was also painfully insecure, and Hedaya revels in playing him as a pathetic loser using aggression as a shield to keep people out.

And it works so well because he's playing opposite actual masterminds — teenage girls who have been awakened to the reality that adults will lie to people they deem beneath them to get ahead. When they sell out their former presidential buddy to journalists at the Washington Post, they do it not because they think this is the right call for America, but because Nixon personally hurt their feelings, lied to them, and was mean to his dog. There is nothing more terrifying or powerful than a teenage girl scorned. Don't believe me? Tweet something rude about BTS or Taylor Swift, turn your phone off for the day, and see what you come back to.

At the end of the movie, Betsy confidently states, "They'll never lie to us again," as Nixon resigns. It's a bleakly hilarious moment considering we all know what would follow in subsequent administrations, but it doesn't make their ultimate revenge of holding up a poster that says "You Suck, Dick!" as his helicopter leaves one last time sting any less to the dishonored official.

No other Nixon flick would include such a juvenile insult, but this is exactly the kind of thing that would get under his skin. In the same way that calling a certain political demographic "fascist" or "bigoted" does little to impact them but calling them "weird" sparks a full-tilt meltdown, Hedaya's Nixon understands the folly of man and how deeply unserious the American political system is and has been for a very long time, despite their decisions having a very serious impact.

"Dick" is currently available to stream on Peacock.