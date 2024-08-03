Studio Comparisons Forced Drastic Changes To Drop Dead Gorgeous

Without hyperbole, Michael Patrick Jann ("The State") and Lona Williams' ("Sugar & Spice") mockumentary comedy film about a small-town Minnesota beauty pageant is my favorite comedy film, ever. As a former teenage Midwest beauty queen myself, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" speaks to me on a religious level. My blood is not red, it is Mount Rose, and I am an American Teen Princess Pageant girl for life. "Drop Dead Gorgeous" turns 25 this year — one of the many teen girl masterpieces released in 1999 — but is still criminally underseen due to the film's poor box office performance at the time of release and subsequent years of physical releases being out of print. It's a shame because the cast includes Kirsten Dunst, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, Kirstie Alley, Denise Richards, Brittany Murphy, Amy Adams (her debut role!), Alexandra Holden, Nora Dunn, Mo Gaffney, Will Sasso, Matt Malloy, Mike McShane, Mindy Sterling, Sam McMurray, and the voice of Thomas Lennon as the documentarian, which is a real murderer's row of talent.

In many ways, "Drop Dead Gorgeous" is almost an anti-teen movie; the main conflict of the pageant is not just a competition, but also many of the contestants are being taken out one by one under mysterious circumstances. It's a delightfully dark comedy, but one that may have been too subversive for audiences primed on the teen girl fare of the time. Writer Louis Pietzman (and full disclosure, a friend I have made because of a mutual love of "Drop Dead Gorgeous") got to the bottom of it all with the complete oral history of the film, and, as it turns out, the studio was afraid of exactly that.

New Line Cinema was initially very supportive of the script's twisted sense of humor but started panicking once it realized the film wasn't tracking for the huge numbers other teen releases that year were earning. To fix it, the studio demanded extensive edits to lighten things up and put the film more in line with the teen girl classic "Clueless."