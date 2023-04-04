Let's Not Mince Words: Canceling A League Of Their Own Due To Focus Group Feedback Is Homophobic

One of the best TV shows of 2022 was Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson's adaptation of "A League of Their Own" for Prime Video, a delightful look at the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League birthed during World War II. While based on the groundbreaking film of the same name starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna, and Lori Petty, the Prime Video series was a more inclusive, historically accurate look at the real events that inspired the original. Meaning, many of the players are openly, canonically gay, and the series doesn't shy away from the ways racism pushed extremely talented Black women off the field.

Completely ignoring the cultural and societal importance of a story like this, "A League of Their Own" is also one hell of an underdog sports series. The ensemble cast is pitch-perfect, each episode is filled with snappy writing, and the compelling story has plenty to say, beyond course-correcting history. This is why it was such a gut punch to learn that "A League of Their Own" will be coming to an end after an already-shortened season 2. So, what the hell happened?

According to a truly incredible article in The Hollywood Reporter, it looks as if "A League of Their Own" was given the axe due to poor focus group performance. Despite positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, as well as nabbing a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series, the show's fate appears to have been dictated by the opinions of people who more than likely would have never watched the show in the first place.