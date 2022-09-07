Rosie O'Donnell Defied The Director To Keep Her A League Of Their Own Character Gay

Based on the beloved 1992 film of the same name, the new Prime Video series "A League of Their Own" is an American period sports comedy drama co-created by Will Graham and series star Abbi Jacobson, about the historical formation of a World War II-era women's professional baseball league. The original film directed by Penny Marshall is viewed as a seminal, feminist classic, despite the limitations of 1990s social politics rendering it impossible for the film to have been as intersectional as the lives of the real people the film is based on.

Now, in a more progressive climate, "A League of Their Own" is able to explore how segregation impacted the Black women who wanted to play in the All-American Girls Baseball League, and finally bring the factual queer identities of the players to center field. Queer women have cited "A League of Their Own" as a source of "awakening" for generations, including Abbi Jacobson herself.

While the original "A League of Their Own" is not explicitly queer, one lesbian icon prevailed despite all odds: Rosie O'Donnell as third base player Doris Murphy. It would be another 10 years before O'Donnell herself would come out as gay, but she made sure to do her best to tell Doris' authentic story, even when Penny Marshall couldn't see what the text already knew — that the character was gay.