The True Stories That Inspired The League Of Their Own Series

"Batter up, hear that call!" If you finished the lyric and launched right into the "Victory Song," you might be a Rockford Peaches fan. The song and the team were featured in Penny Marshall's 1992 hit sports movie "A League of Their Own," which followed a pair of sisters into the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) in 1943. Its enduring popularity paved the way for a new chapter via Prime Video. Creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson are behind the streaming adaptation, which introduces new characters and plotlines, including the formation of the Peaches team.

The journey began with historical roots, as a 1987 TV documentary from Kelly Candaele and director Kim Wilson, focusing on the pioneering women of professional baseball during the 1940s. Marshall's film would go on to explore the nuances of being a woman in a space previously reserved for men — the sexism, the ridiculous restrictions, the wartime hardships — and earned critical praise for doing so. Marshall's sports comedy is a fictional take on a real part of history, but as "A League of Their Own" series co-creator Will Graham said, "There definitely is a lot more to this story."

Speaking with The Wrap during production of season 2, Graham cited the rich makeup of the AAGPBL and how much deeper the narrative can dive:

"There were Latinx players in the AAGPBL, Cuban players and players of Mexican descent that weren't included and then the gigantic story of a queer community that wasn't talked about in the film because it was 1992 and it was only two hours. It wasn't hard for us to find a reason to revisit these stories and tell them from a new perspective, but we were lucky that we got to talk to Penny Marshall. It is scary because the movie is so iconic."