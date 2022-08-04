How A League Of Their Own Changed Geena Davis Life

Penny Marshall's 1992 sports dramedy "A League of Their Own" was beloved from the jump. Set largely in the 1940s, "A League of Their Own" tells a fictionalized version of the founding of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, and that league's most successful team, the Rockford Peaches. (Note that this was a time when grown women were actively called girls.) The broad history of the league is accurate, but none of the characters in Marshall's film are based on real people.

Geena Davis played Dottie Hinson, the team's catcher and most capable player. Dottie also served as the team's manager as the original coach the higher-ups initially assigned to the job, Jimmy (Tom Hanks), was too lazy and disinterested by the very notion of women's baseball that he slept through most of the games. In true sports movie fashion, "A League of Their Own" starts out with a chaotic and ragtag team and witnesses them grow into a powerhouse force — and one aware of its own public image out of necessity — to be reckoned with. The film also starred Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell, Megan Cavanagh, and Anne Ramsay.

In a recent interview with Vogue for the film's 30th anniversary, Davis talked about how much she enjoyed working on the film. Davis, who was 36 at the time of shooting, revealed that learning to play baseball ended up pointing her career in a new direction. Not only did playing an athlete open doors for more physical, action-heavy roles in the near future, but it led to Davis pursuing an honest-to-goodness Olympic career.