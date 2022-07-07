Pussy Island: Everything We Know So Far About Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut

No, you didn't misread that headline. There's a movie called "Pussy Island" in the works, and so far, MGM seems intent on releasing the film as-titled in all its uncensored glory. It's far from the first movie to enter development under an eyebrow-raising title, of course, coming after the likes of "The Cut-Whore Killings" (which was later renamed "Unforgiven"). Then there's "Another Bullsh*t Night in Suck City," a film based on Nick Flynn's 2004 memoir that would ultimately release as the far-less-memorably-titled "Being Flynn." One only hopes MGM doesn't chicken out at the last minute and re-dub it something like "Paradise Island," as likely as that is to happen.

Final title aside, "Pussy Island" has Zoë Kravitz trying her hand at directing for the first time. The "Big Little Lies" and "The Batman" star has quietly begun to play a larger role behind the scenes on her recent projects, serving as an executive producer and co-writer on Hulu's far-too-short-lived "High Fidelity" series in addition to starring. What's more, "Pussy Island" reunites Kravitz with fellow "High Fidelity" scribe E.T. Feigenbaum, who co-penned the script with her.