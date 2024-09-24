Before They Hit It Big, Hugh Jackman And Patrick Wilson Starred In The Same Legendary Musical

There was a time when if someone could act, sing, and dance, they were called a "triple threat." The idea was that they were viable, versatile performers for both stage dramas and musicals, making them a threat to any actor who only had talent for one or two of the above techniques. In modern cinema, where musicals are largely out of vogue, the "triple threat" might now refer to someone who can act, perform martial arts, and do their own stunts. In the modern landscape, fighting is more common than dancing.

Many actors, however, still undergo voice and dance training on the regular, wanting to be as versatile as possible. Many modern film actors, one might find, started on the stage, sometimes belting out some of Broadway's most famous showtunes, before becoming genre stars on the big screen. Case in point: Hugh Jackman. Jackman rose to worldwide fame in 2000 after appearing in Bryan Singer's film "X-Men" as the celebrated comic book character Wolverine. Jackman has returned to the role many times since 2000, most recently in 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine." Prior to that, however, the Australian actor impressed audiences playing Curly in the 1998 West End production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"

Jackman, of course, has since proven his singing chops on the big screen, having led "The Greatest Showman" and an adaptation of "Les Misérables."

An actor who has barely had a comparable choice to sing on the big screen, but who has plenty of singing experience on the stage, is the underrated king, Patrick Wilson. For horror fans, Wilson is best known for his roles in "The Conjuring" movies and in the "Insidious" movies. Prior to his move to film, however, Wilson had an impressive stage career, performing in "The Full Monty" in 2000, which earned him his first Tony nomination.

By coincidence, Wilson also played Curly in the 2002 Broadway revival of "Oklahoma!" That earned him his second Tony nomination.