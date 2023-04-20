Patrick Wilson Wanted To Continue The Original Insidious Storyline With The Red Door

The demonic daytime scares of the "Insidious" franchise are back for a fifth installment, "Insidious: The Red Door," due out in theaters on July 7, 2023. In 2011, James Wan's ("Aquaman," "Malignant") original film proved that a PG-13 horror movie could actually be scary, mostly thanks to the toothy grin of The Lipstick Face Demon that terrorized the Lambert family.

In "Insidious: The Red Door," the story picks up 10 years after the events of "Insidious: Chapter 2," with Josh and Renai (Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) getting ready to send their now adult son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) to art school. Dalton is still dealing with the psychological effects of combatting supernatural forces as a child, and his paintings seem to awaken the same forces that are determined to take over his body, mind, and soul.

This time around, Wilson is stepping behind the camera for the first time as a director, and filling the shoes of Wan and writer Leigh Whannell (who also directed "Insidious: Chapter 3") was a responsibility that weighed on Wilson at first. "I think I was scared of trying to fit in James' shoes and Leigh's and gosh, the comparisons," Wilson told IGN. "My fear of wanting to step into this genre and specifically back into the 'Insidious' world and take the reins, it lasted about 24 hours."

Having Wilson direct this next adventure into the paranormal realm of The Further has a certain symmetry to it, and keeps everything in the family, so to speak. The fact that Simpkins is also returning to the role of Dalton — the same part he played as a young boy over 10 years ago — also feels like a homecoming of sorts for the franchise.