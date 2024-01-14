The Back To The Future Movies Ranked

The concept of time travel, though usually lumped in with science fiction, is actually far closer to fantasy. The notion is rooted in nostalgia, the collective unconscious assumption that there was such a thing as "the good old days." It's also borne out of an interest in history, which as "The Holdovers" so recently and succinctly stated, is really an interest in knowing more about ourselves. While actual time travel will likely never exist (for paradoxical reasons, if nothing else), a particular form of it has already existed for over 100 years: cinema.

If poring through film history allows a viewer to ostensibly travel through time, then it only follows that cinema would be a natural tool to examine history and time travel as well. When co-writer and producer Bob Gale hit upon his father's old high school yearbook one day and wondered if he and his father would've been friends (let alone like each other) had they been the same age at the same time, he quickly realized that a movie would be the best way to explore this concept. Co-writer and director, Robert Zemeckis, had already begun a filmmaking career taking a look at America's own unique form of nostalgia (that is inexorably wrapped up with self-mythologizing), a trend that carries through his films from "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" to "Forrest Gump." Thus, "Back to the Future" was born.

Any interview with Zemeckis and Gale would tell you that neither man intended "Back to the Future" to have a sequel, let alone become a trilogy. Yet not only did the concept of time travel and the winning ensemble of characters they created lend itself to further adventures, but the possibilities of experimenting with genre and form proved too enticing to turn down. Here, then, is the "Back to the Future" trilogy ranked from "pretty great" to "masterpiece," the three films (no more, no less) providing an exciting and hilarious look at America's past, present, and future.