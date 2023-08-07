The human engine of the "Back to the Future" trilogy has always been the odd couple behind the DeLorean's wheel. Aficionados of the IP may be relieved to hear that their stage counterparts share a chemical bond, dressed in Hatley's costume design replicating their iconic attires. Hewing close to the spirit of McFly's onscreen originator Fox, the orange-vested Likes grooves with his own charisma. If his "Almost Famous: The Musical" leading role hinted at a star coming out of his shell, Likes relishes his newfound comedic freedom as he tackles Marty's bemusement at compromising situations. He bounces off the kooky Bart, donning Doc Brown's lab coat and radiation suit. Bart also pulls off the pained undercurrent in Doc's behavior when he peeks into his mortality. Lloyd is imitable, but Bart drops his indelible mania on Doc Brown.

Viewers can savior the charms of "Back to the Future" while recognizing it as a time capsule. In 2023, Gale's musical bookwriting does little to rethink the movie's aged aspects. If there's a Silvestri-Ballard number that pays amusing lip service to the dated '50s lens, "Cake" paints a satirical postcard paean to chemical-slogged lily-white suburbia ("All of these white men / Get to have their cake / So let the women bake"). Beyond that, the musical doesn't sweat its dated politics, sometimes amplifying them. Played by Coles with whispery wheeziness, secondary hero George McFly is still a Peeping Tom and fits into that A-ok dated heroism of manhood because he punches a would-be rapist. On the other end, a sincere Hunt can only do so much for the underserved Lorraine, who doesn't get as much individual interiority as George. Also recall in the film how Marty gives Goldie Wilson (a mesmerizing Jelani Remi, who doubles as Marvin Berry), a Black cafe sweeper, the idea to run for mayor in the future. Here, Goldie erupts into a "You Gotta Start Somewhere," a good-intentioned showstopper that ends up exalting the ultimate white vision of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps. (It's worth mentioning one interaction where Remi rounds out Goldie's ongoing journey with a chilly "goodnight," in which this single delivery suggests more depth than the book and lyrics.)