15 Best Samurai Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Kihachi Okamoto is one of the more quietly subversive filmmakers to come from Japan, often satirizing society through a variety of different genres across a career spanning over 40 years. After the Japanese studio Toho was initially dissatisfied with Okamoto's '60s crime satire "The Age of Assassins," he directed the more straight-laced movie "The Sword of Doom." Adapting the historical novel "Dai-bosatsu Tōge," the movie follows the largely amoral swordsman Ryunosuke Tsukue (Tatsuya Nakadai) who violently suppresses any perceived threats to the shōgun without visible emotion. However, as Ryunosuke's bloody past begins to catch up with him, he begins to lose his carefully maintained sanity.

"The Sword of Doom" is one of those movies that unfolds primarily from the perspective of the story's villain. Ryunosuke may be the protagonist, but he's clearly an evil man, unbothered by the moral implications of his work and how he carries his personal life. What follows is a fascinating deconstruction on the life of a samurai and the toll this lifestyle can take on the soul, particularly in the face of questionable acts. One of the more conventional films from Okamoto, "The Sword of Doom" still finds a way to skewer the image of the stoic samurai.