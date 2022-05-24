The Last Samurai Was A Challenge Tom Cruise Wasn't Sure He Could Overcome

Fair or not, A-list actors tend to come with an added burden of expectations on their shoulders, at least among those who can still be counted among the rapidly dwindling ranks of bona fide movie stars these days. Not only do they have to maintain an extraordinarily high level of performance from movie to movie — or risk the dreaded accusations of "sleep-walking" through a role — but they can also feel even more pressure to go above and beyond the call of duty, delivering a movie that will turn a profit and also avoid shattering their perceived aura as top-tier performers at the same time. Hollywood can be a cruel and ruthless game, folks.

Tom Cruise has seemed utterly unbothered by those challenges over the years, even managing to overcome some early-career controversies in his pursuit of cultivating a certain image. Rather than thinking of that infamous couch-jumping moment with Oprah, the vast majority of audiences only see him as a driven actor (now a Palme d'Or recipient!) who will stop at nothing to create the perfect shot and the most high-wire thrills.

But even someone who casts as large a shadow as Cruise has experienced moments of doubt and uncertainty along the way. While he continues to gear up for the release of "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," two blockbusters that will only add to his mystique, perhaps a trip to the past is in order to remind ourselves of a time when the impervious Tom Cruise seemed downright vulnerable during filming of 2003's "The Last Samurai."