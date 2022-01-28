Tom Cruise's Space Movie Will Only Partially Be Shot In Space

Life is full of disappointments, and that goes double when it comes to the movie industry. Sometimes you get stuck with a movie you never wanted to direct in the first place, other times just one (1!) throwaway line of dialogue in a popular miniseries will land you in court with an expensive lawsuit on your hands. Yeah, yeah, unexpected good news can drop out of nowhere every now and then, but for the most part? Prepare yourselves for an unending parade of letdowns and cold water rudely splashed on your face. Have I mentioned that I might be a little on edge today because of an impending blizzard in the New York area? Anyway, eat Arby's.

The latest link in the chain of projects that were probably a little too good to be true involves that Tom Cruise space movie we've heard so much about. It's still scheduled to shoot in space on the International Space Station, but new revelations about the film's plot details might be cause for eager fans to pump the breaks a little bit, rather than set themselves up for possible disappointment. In a blisteringly skeptical report, Variety sets the record straight in case anyone expected most of the upcoming space movie to actually, well, take place in space. Reader, I'm as bummed about this as you are.