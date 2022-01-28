Roland Emmerich Tried To Get Out Of Directing Godzilla By Refusing To Give Him A Big Belly

Depending on who you talk to, "Godzilla" (1998) is either considered the worst "Godzilla" movie ever made, or ... okay, yeah, everyone pretty much agrees with that. America's rookie attempt at putting our own spin on the immensely popular Japanese kaiju didn't exactly go over well, resulting in a top-to-bottom mess that didn't make anyone happy — least of all, its own director. Roland Emmerich is no stranger to the end-of-the-world genre of big-budget blockbusters, even back in 1998 when he was just coming off the overwhelming success of "Independence Day." On the surface, at least, he seemed like a natural fit for the first American "Godzilla" movie. Now if only he had actually wanted to make it in the first place.

Ahead of the impending release of "Moonfall," Emmerich has been making the rounds and shooting straight from the hip. Most recently, he took direct aim at "Don't Look Up" and held nothing back in describing why he felt Adam McKay's latest didn't quite measure up for him. Elsewhere in the same interview with THR, Emmerich reminisced about his experiences making "Godzilla" and revealed a hilarious tidbit about the production that fully explains one of the most controversial elements in the entire film. Of course, we're talking about the bizarre decision to redesign the iconic kaiju into some sort of skinny and streamlined reptile that hardly even resembled the big guy at all. Apparently, there's a very good reason for that, to hear it straight from Emmerich's lips. Like many of the greatest stories in the industry, it started with one person making an offer they thought would be refused ... but wasn't, for some inexplicable reason. The end result? "Godzilla" (1998), of course.