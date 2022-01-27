Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Didn't Think Don't Look Up Was Disaster-Y Enough

It's always great when directors expand their boundaries and evolve over time, tackling projects that they might never have even considered even just a few years ago. Director Adam McKay gradually progressed from Will Ferrell studio comedies to increasingly social-conscious dramas with an eye on awards attention, such as "The Big Short" or "Vice" or, most recently, the divisive Netflix film "Don't Look Up." And then there are directors like Roland Emmerich, who know their lane and largely stay in it. With the odd exception here and there, Emmerich has been directing almost nothing but disaster flicks for the past few decades, which will culminate with his biggest and most absurd one yet — "Moonfall," aka the one where the moon is out of orbit.

Perhaps no filmmaker alive fashions themselves as more of an expert on the end of the world than the "Independence Day," "Godzilla," "The Day After Tomorrow," and "2012" director himself. In that light, we probably should've expected him to weigh in on "Don't Look Up" sooner or later, which concerns the impending arrival of a deadly, planet-killing comet headed straight for Earth. Though far from your typical big-budget disaster movie, "Don't Look Up" trades in bombast and spectacle for similar depictions of humanity grappling with the end of life as they know it. All that said, however, it doesn't seem like we should count Emmerich as one of the admirers of McKay's latest.

You're not going to believe this, but Roland Emmerich is of the opinion that "Don't Look Up" didn't go nearly far enough in its world-ending stakes. Who'd have thought! Check out his full comments below.