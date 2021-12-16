Don't Look Up Science Advisor Dr. Amy Mainzler On Bringing Science To Satire [Interview]

A big part of the problem, and you can even see this with the ongoing pandemic, might be that these issues are a little difficult for the layperson to conceptualize until it's too late, until the comet is visible in the sky, so to speak. So by that time, it might be too little, too late. Would you agree with that?

One of the things that happens in the movie, of course, and I will have to be careful not to spoil it too much, [laughs] but you see scientists are basically being kind of trashed by all these conspiracy theories and special interests that are basically trying to just marginalize them and keep them out of the decision-making process. At the end they're vindicated, but by then at what cost, right? What is the cost for marginalizing science until it's very late in the decision-making process? The movie is a powerful plea for basically ... not doing that. [Laughs] Let's not do that with science, right? Let's bring science to the table. Let's use all of our collective tools in understanding about what is really happening in the physical world, right? The basic physical laws that govern how things work, let's use our knowledge of those to make our decisions about what to do next. That really is up to us.

Jennifer Lawrence has credited you with informing her portrayal of a woman in a largely male-dominated field. Do you see yourself in Kate Dibiasky at all?

Yeah, I mean, it's kind of funny because in my experience, there's a couple of nods to this kind of thing in the film that are quite important that you'll see. There are of instances where her important contributions are neglected essentially, or just somebody just sort of completely assigns credit improperly somewhere else. That obviously happens a lot, to a lot of different people based on many different aspects of identity, not just gender. So it's absolutely something that is a very real problem in the hard sciences. From my perspective, the good thing is that there is a lot of now social science that's actually being brought to bear on the problem to actually bring scientific rigor for how to better improve the situation, so that's great. Obviously I think Jen did a great job in interpreting this character who's undergoing this really difficult situation as a scientist. She brought a lot of humanity to the role, I think, and she did justice to what it's like to be a grad student, [laughs] which is not always very easy. I thought she knocked it out of the park. She did great.

Are there any specific suggestions of yours, in terms of personality or appearance or even dialogue, that did end up in the film?

Yeah, they took many, many of my suggestions. There's a couple key scenes where Leo and Jen's characters are debating the nature of activism. What do you do if you're a person, a scientist, who has learned something that is bad news that requires certain specific steps to avoid the worst possible outcome? And so there's a debate that goes on between what do you do? Do you go outside and protest in the street? Do you try to work within the system, knowing that you're not the person who necessarily has the power to affect change? What is your best role? And so you'll see this debate in the movie about this. And I talked with them extensively about this, that sometimes as scientists, we don't know what the right approach is. Should we just [laughs] be waving protest signs or should we be trying to be in the halls of power, working with people who we sometimes have profound disagreements with about policy? What do we do? And so you'll see that in the movie. I think they did a really good job on that.

"Don't Look Up" is playing in limited theaters now and arrives on Netflix on December 24, 2021.