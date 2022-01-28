Netflix Is Facing A Lawsuit From A Chess Pro Over The Queen's Gambit

Remember when "The Queen's Gambit" released on Netflix towards the end of 2020, just when it felt like we all needed some sort of shared pop culture experience to bring us all together again (even if only on the internet) in the midst of the pandemic? The Scott Frank ("Godless," "Logan," "Minority Report") miniseries about the self-destructive chess prodigy hit the spot, immediately shooting up to the top of Netflix's ratings, inspiring all sorts of hilarious memes, and further cementing Anya Taylor-Joy as one of our best young actors.

Unfortunately, not everyone came away from the show with the same sort of rapturous praise that many of us did. The series may have boasted an impressive amount of faithfulness to the actual strategies that many chess aficionados actually learn and use, but the accuracy of some of the historical figures depicted in certain episodes left their real-world counterparts ... a little miffed. As in, "Angry enough to file a lawsuit against Netflix" miffed. According to Variety, a federal judge ruled that the defamation lawsuit filed in September of 2021 by chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili from the Republic of Georgia would be allowed to stand, despite Netflix's attempts to have it dismissed under First Amendment rights to artistic license.

Gaprindashvili took particular issue with a line of dialogue in the series contending that, at least in the world of "The Queen's Gambit, she apparently "never faced men" during matches in the Soviet Union — exposition that was obviously meant to heighten the stakes for Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon and further set her apart as a force to be reckoned with. The only problem is, well, that assertion isn't true whatsoever. Worse, that one line carried the potential to do significant harm to the real Nona Gaprindashvili's reputation, according to her lawyers. Though she never actually appears in-person on the series, a chess announcer following one of Beth Harmon's matches describes her in the following way: "Elizabeth Harmon's not at all an important player by their standards. The only unusual thing about her, really, is her sex. And even that's not unique in Russia. There's Nona Gaprindashvili, but she's the female world champion and has never faced men."

According to U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips, enough ground exists for the lawsuit to proceed, setting up a fascinating battle over artistic license and freedom moving forward. Check out the details below!