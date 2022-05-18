Tom Cruise Awarded Surprise Palme d'Or At The Cannes Film Festival

Cannes feels the need — the need to show heaping amounts of love and appreciation for actor Tom Cruise, that is.

The fancy Cannes Film Festival has officially commenced in the quaint European city, where professional film fans from all over have flocked to check out some of the year's most exciting upcoming features. In addition to several films making their premieres at the festival — George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing" and David Cronenberg's "Crimes of the Future" among them — "Top Gun: Maverick" is also set to screen, to the delight of all those fortunate enough to be in attendance.

But if you thought Tom Cruise could attend such an event without the festival programmers pulling out all the stops, think again. Most recently, the larger-than-life movie star made his presence felt at the San Diego premiere for the legacy sequel, even stopping to chat with /Film after flying in on a helicopter and accompanied by a Blue Angels flyover — all taking place from atop the flight deck of the USS Midway aircraft carrier-turned-museum. At Cannes, his welcome just might have surpassed those festivities.

According to Variety, Cruise was awarded a surprise Palme d'Or award, the highest prize awarded at the prestigious film festival. By all accounts, the presentation "genuinely seemed to take him off guard." The extensive celebration included several standing ovations as he accepted the prize, a MasterClass conversation, that already-viral quote likening his penchant for dangerous stunts to Gene Kelly dancing, and a flyover by no less than 8 total fighter jets billowing red, white, and blue smoke (coincidentally, the same colors as the French flag). You can't say they don't know how to throw a party over at Cannes!