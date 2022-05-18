Three Thousand Years Of Longing Footage Reveals First Look At George Miller's New Movie

Maybe it's the hype talking, but I'd go so far as to say that nobody in the business can make trailer footage look quite as good as a George Miller movie does. "Mad Max: Fury Road" all but melted our faces off in the lead-up to its 2015 release with an onslaught of trailers, each one better than the last. Today, "Three Thousand Years of Longing" doesn't swerve from that proud tradition as we've finally received our first official look at the film that stars Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, and more. The tease was first posted on Twitter by the official production social media account, promising a full trailer to come this Friday. Honestly, just based on the quick-cutting footage on display here, I'm not entirely sure we're prepared for a full 2 minutes of the "mad genius" (as the teaser cheekily describes it) of George Miller.

Idris Elba as a genie getting violently sucked back into his container, absolutely stunning fight sequences with evocative skies overhead (think the aesthetics of "300" mixed with the glorious visuals of "Fury Road"), vibrant colors stuffed into every frame of courtly intrigue, the briefest of looks at a wide-ranging story that cuts through large swaths of time, and no shortage of compelling (and disturbing!) imagery that has successfully left us wanting — nay, needing — more.

Based on the short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt, the R-rated "Three Thousand Years of Longing" is written and directed by Miller and will come to theaters on August 31, 2022. Check out the official synopsis below.