George Miller's Three Thousand Years Of Longing To Debut At Cannes

Announced by Variety today, Academy Award-winning director George Miller's newest film "Three Thousand Years of Longing" will debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, set to be held in France from May 17 to 28 of this year.

"Three Thousand Years of Longing" will star Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and its story — largely kept secret as of this writing — will involve a meeting between a scholar and a djinn. Like in the 1992 version of "Aladdin," the scholar will be granted three wishes, and the djinn will be granted freedom from servitude. It is currently unclear which actor will play the djinn and which one the scholar. Further speculations about the plot are just that: speculations.

Miller's last film as director was "Mad Max: Fury Road," which premiered at Cannes in May of 2015. Swinton, meanwhile, regularly appeared in films screened at Cannes, having appeared in five of the fest's films just last year.