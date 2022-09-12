Better Call Saul Star Rhea Seehorn Didn't Win The Emmy, But She Still Won Our Hearts

After five seasons' worth of egregious snubs, Kim Wexler finally got some well-deserved recognition this year in the form of Rhea Seehorn's long-overdue Emmy nomination. The actor, who stars opposite Bob Odenkirk in "Better Call Saul," put in a fantastic performance over seven years in AMC's "Breaking Bad" prequel series, yet her name never came up on the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series ballot — until now. Tonight, she competed against a crowded field of performers that also included actors from popular shows like "Euphoria," "Succession" and "Squid Game."

"Ozark" star Julia Garner ultimately won the Best Supporting Actress trophy, in a win that wasn't too surprising ("Ozark" is an Emmy darling; in fact, this is the third time Garner has won in this category for this show). But fans of Seehorn's work on "Better Call Saul" shouldn't feel too disheartened by the actress missing out on her last chance to take home an Emmy for her work on the show.

While every awards show has its share of snubs and surprises (it would be impossible not to, especially with the explosion of content in recent years), the Emmys are particularly notorious for being out of touch, with some truly baffling selections and omissions every year. Emmy voters tend to have their favorites that they stick to, and while the first five seasons of "Better Call Saul" were collectively nominated for 19 Primetime Emmys, they've yet to notch a single win.

But even if Emmy voters haven't been paying attention, TV viewers certainly have. And Seehorn doesn't need an Emmy to prove that she has delivered one of the greatest performances as one of the best TV characters in recent memory.